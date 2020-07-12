Chochmat’s Annual House Party

Date and time: Monday, July 13, 2020, 6 to 7:15 pm Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Reconnect with the heart of Chochmat HaLev! Our virtual House Party is a chance to bond with old friends from Chochmat and meet people new to the community.

Join us as we immerse ourselves in our tradition by exploring the wisdom of Pirkei Avot (rabbinic ethical teachings). This year, as COVID and the Black Lives Matter movement call upon us to re-examine our hearts, we will delve into the quality of friendship and community with text, conversation and reflection.

We welcome everyone who loves community and seeks spiritual connection to our virtual House Party.