Date and time: August 17, 24 and 31, 2020, 8 to 9 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Select a date and register here.

Join us for the Sunset Series…

Happy Hour Brought to the Next Level

This week: Christian Support for Israel: Faith-Based Diplomacy

with Josh Reinstein, Director, Knesset Christian Allies Caucus and author of Titus, Trump and the Triumph of Israel: The Power of Faith-Based Diplomacy.

Monday, August 17, on Zoom. Drinks (this is the cheapest outing you’ve ever had – BYOB) and then we hear from our speaker and do a question & answer.

No charge, must RSVP and we will send you Zoom link. Sign up

When: Monday, August 17, 8 to 9 pm

What: Influential writers, thinkers, decision-makers, impacting Israel, Zionism and Jewish life, with leading professionals will speak for a half-hour followed by a brief Q&A session and then… enjoy mingling (beverage in hand?).

Where: On Zoom.

Who’s coming? 20s and 30s

Tonight’s Topic: We are living in unprecedented times for Israel. On the one hand, we have witnessed the most remarkable return of the Jewish people to Israel and the prosperity and contributions of this tiny country in such a short time. On the other hand, we have seen an unexpected rise in anti-Semitism that takes the form of anti-Zionism and alliances between groups that are fighting against Israel. The division in worldviews has become starker than ever. Josh Reinstein takes a unique approach to explain what lies behind the recent wave of support for Israel and the counterforce, and he clarifies what path should be taken moving forward.

About our speaker: Josh Reinstein has been the director of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus since 2004, and is also president of the Israel Allies Foundation. He is the producer and founder of the hit TV show Israel Now News. He also owns and operates JSR International Marketing, an international marketing and investment firm based in Israel.

Josh is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario, where he earned a degree in political science. He served as a tank gunner in the elite 188 unit of the Israel Defense Forces Armored Corps. He currently lives in a suburb of Jerusalem with his wife Rebekah and their four children. The Jerusalem Post named Mr. Reinstein one of the “50 Most Influential Jews.”

About Tribe Tel Aviv: Recently launched, Tribe Tel Aviv’s vision is to offer opportunities for young Jews in Tel Aviv to engage in Jewish life and learning in an open and friendly community of like-minded peers. We believe Jewish tradition and wisdom can inform and enrich our fast-paced lives, and enhance our role in contributing to Tel Aviv’s Jewish character and to the building of Israel as a Jewish state. Be part of the flourishing of Jewish life in Tel Aviv and a revitalization of the Zionist enterprise. Tribe Tel Aviv’s mission is to take the next step forward and cultivate the existing and diverse community of English-speakers into a more cohesive community centered around Jewish life, because after all, Judaism is a team sport.