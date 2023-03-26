CINE CLUB 7 | SCREENING OF ‘LES ENFANTS DU PARADIS’ |’CHILDREN OF PARADISE’

In 2023, the French Institute of Tel Aviv launches cine-club CINE 7 : a cine-club taking place every last Tuesday of the month with a screening of a French film and of an Israeli short, followed by an open discussion with emerging short-film directors. Cine Club 7 intends to offer a unique dialogue between Israel’s and France’s cinema fields, both in terms of new aesthetics and of cinematic heritage. Running through different time frames in a chronological order, the Cine Club will successively focus on films from the 40s, 50s, 60s etc

Admission is free. All film lovers, curious, neophytes are welcome!

SCREENING: Children of Paradise by Marcel Carné

1945-3h02- Black&White-France

1st period : 95 min. | 2nd period : 87 min.

with Maria Casarès, Jean-Louis Barrault, Arletty, Pierre Brasseur

Screenplay: Jacques Prévert | Director of Photography: Roger Hubert and Marc Fossard

SYNOPSIS Paris, 1828. On the Boulevard du Crime, in the middle of the crowd, actors and entertainers, the mime Baptiste, by his silent testimony, saves Garance from a miscarriage of justice. This is where the thwarted love affair between Garance, a free and daring woman, and Baptiste, who is intimidated by her and does not dare declare his love for her, begins. But also those of Nathalie, the daughter of the theater director, who loves Baptiste, and Frédérick, a promising young actor, who begins an affair with Garance, while the latter also loves Baptiste in secret.

SCREENING: Mini-DV by SHAULY MELAMED

Israel | Hebrew with English sub | 2019 | 9min

SYNOPSIS Two months after his father passed away, twelve-year-old Shauly receives his first video camera. Fourteen years later he finds the recordings. From his mature point of view, Shauly returns to the child he once was. He looks at his first cinematic attempts and discovers, amongst the tapes he forgot he had filmed with his friends, recordings that hid his biggest secret.

Shauly Melamed born in Tel Aviv, Israel, in 1993. Before applying to the Steve Tisch School for Film and TV, Shauly worked as an editor in the Israeli award-winning television satire shows – Gav Ha’uma, and in the popular Israeli radio station – Galei Zahal. Today Shaul works as an editor in the documentary production company – Ben Mayor & Farag Films. His first two short films “Out of Breath” (2017) and “The First Day of April” (2018) were screened in festivals over the world, and won prizes.