CIOB Networking Session (with CEO Caroline Gumble)
Mideast Streets
Saudi Arabia
Construction

The Media Line Staff
02/09/2023

Sat, 18 February 2023, 19:30 – 20:30 Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Location: Riyadh Front Exhibition & Convention center Riyadh Front Exhibition Convention center Theatre 2 Riyadh, Riyadh Province 13413 Saudi Arabia

Meet Caroline Gumble, Chief Executive Officer of the Chartered Institute of Building and CIOB members in Saudi Arabia at The Big 5 Saudi

Meet Caroline Gumble, Chief Executive Officer of the Chartered Institute of Building and CIOB members in Saudi Arabia to make new connections and find out about how CIOB members work worldwide in the development, conservation, and improvement of the built environment. CIOB accredits university degrees, educational courses, and training. CIOB professional and vocational qualifications are a mark of the highest levels of competence and professionalism, providing assurance to clients and other professionals procuring built assets.

Who’s attending? Hosted by the Regional Manager Matt Doran and the Saudi Hub Committee. This is an invitation to all CIOB members and non-members who intend to visit the Big 5 Saudi Exhibition.

Kindly sponsored by dmg events organisers of The Big 5 Saudi.

Event Timing

7:30 pm – 8:30 pm (In-person attendance only: The Big 5 Saudi, Theatre 2, Hall 4)

Contact

Mae Perez

Member Services & Events Coordinator

MENA Regional Hub

mperez@ciob.org

MENA LinkedIn Page

WhatsApp to +971 50 386 7820

