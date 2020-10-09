Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

CIPD Middle East Qualification Live Online Taster Session
Human Resources
The Media Line Staff
10/09/2020

Date and time: Multiple dates and times, October 11, 2020 to February 12, 2021

Select a date and register here.

At Acacia Learning, we’re offering you the chance to ‘try before you buy’ with our free taster sessions.

The taster session will give you the opportunity to discover what it would be like to study a CIPD Human Resource qualification at a professional level.

We offer CIPD qualifications in the Middle East for:

CIPD Level 3 Foundation HR/L&D Diploma

CIPD Level 5 Intermediate HR/L&D Diploma

What’s Live Online?

Live Online is an online class that happens in real-time. The classes are scheduled for a specific day and time, usually weekends or evenings, which you can attend remotely at the scheduled time.

Attend our taster session to:

  • meet our expert tutors
  • mingle with future peers
  • experience our live online learning style

During the taster session you will have a chance to experience the benefits to our unique live online learning style.

How does the free CIPD taster session work?

Once you’ve registered for this event, you can expect a call from our friendly course advisors who will run through your best study routes and help you to get the most out of your CIPD taster session. They will also confirm the most convenient session for you to join along with details of the tutor and module.

To find our more about our HR courses in the Middle East: https://acacialearning.co.uk/middle-east/

Or to find out more about what our students say about Live Online: https://acacialearning.co.uk/cipd-hr-courses/cipd-live-online/

This is a no-obligation taster session, if you feel like we’re not for you then just let us know.

