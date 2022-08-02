The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

CIPD Middle East Qualification Live Online Taster Workshop Session
Mideast Streets
Human Resources

CIPD Middle East Qualification Live Online Taster Workshop Session

The Media Line Staff
08/02/2022

Sun, 7 Aug 2022 16:00 - 21:30 Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

At Acacia Learning, we’re offering you the chance to ‘try before you buy’ with our free taster workshop sessions.

About this event

The taster workshop session will give you the opportunity to discover what it would be like to study a CIPD Human Resource qualification at a professional level.

We offer CIPD qualifications in the Middle East for:

  • CIPD Level 3 Foundation HR/L&D Certificate
  • CIPD Level 5 Intermediate HR/L&D Diploma
  • CIPD Level 7 Advanced HR/L&D Diploma

What’s Live Online?

Live Online is an online class that happens in real-time. The classes are scheduled for a specific day and time, usually weekends or evenings, which you can attend remotely at the scheduled time.

Attend our taster session to:

  • meet our expert tutors
  • mingle with future peers
  • experience our live online learning style

During the taster session, you will have a chance to experience the benefits of our unique live online learning style.

How does the free CIPD taster session work?

Once you’ve registered for this event, you can expect a call from our friendly course advisors who will run through your best study routes and help you to get the most out of your CIPD taster session. They will also confirm the most convenient session for you to join along with details of the tutor and module.

To find out more about our HR courses in the Middle East: https://acacialearning.com/courses/middle-east-cipd-programmes/

Or to find out more about what our students say about Live Online: https://acacialearning.com/courses/cipd-hr/cipd-live-online/

This is a no-obligation taster session, if you feel like we’re not for you then just let us know.

