Circle Talks: Can Biden Change the Future of the Middle East for Good?

Nov. 30, 2020, 19:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Circle Foundation is proud to announce yet another Circle Talk on to discuss the impact of Joe Biden’s victory on the Middle East.

Following his election, President-elect Joe Biden set out a plan for restoring the United States’ position of global leadership.

Many anticipate that Biden’s victory signals a dramatic reversal from the policies of the Trump Administration, from the nuclear deal with Iran to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Now that President-elect Biden will take office on Jan. 20, how might the Biden administration approach key issues in the Middle East and what impact can Biden have for the Middle East?

The panelists include: