Circle Talks: Can Biden Change the Future of the Middle East for Good?
Nov. 30, 2020, 19:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)
Circle Foundation is proud to announce yet another Circle Talk on to discuss the impact of Joe Biden’s victory on the Middle East.
Following his election, President-elect Joe Biden set out a plan for restoring the United States’ position of global leadership.
Many anticipate that Biden’s victory signals a dramatic reversal from the policies of the Trump Administration, from the nuclear deal with Iran to the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Now that President-elect Biden will take office on Jan. 20, how might the Biden administration approach key issues in the Middle East and what impact can Biden have for the Middle East?
The panelists include:
- Sir Jeffrey M. Donaldson MP – The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party and the Chair of All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) Turkey
- Michael Stephens – Research Fellow for Middle East Studies at RUSI
- Akif Cagatay Kilic – Member of Parliament – Former Minister of Youth and Sports and the Chairman of Foreign Affairs Commission of the Turkish Parliament.
- Professor William Hale – Emeritus Professor of Politics with reference to Turkey at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London.
- Dr. Melanie Garson – senior teaching fellow in conflict resolution and international security at University College London (UCL)
- Samuel Ramani – Non-resident fellow at the Gulf International Forum and a Doctoral Candidate in Politics and International Relations at University of Oxford