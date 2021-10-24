Americans need to understand the Middle East
CityU CSHK PASS Professional Training Workshop 5 – Belarus and Djibouti
Mideast Streets
Belarus
Djibouti

The Media Line Staff
10/24/2021

Tue, 26 Oct 2021 14:00 - 17:00 Hong Kong Time (UTC+8)

Register here.

This Workshop will explore opportunities and challenges for Hong Kong professional services to develop in Belarus and Djibouti.

About this event

CSHK PASS Workshop 5

Cultural Diversity and Risk Management: Hong Kong Professional Services, Overseas Investment and Industrial Park Development in Belarus and Djibouti

多元文化與投資風險管理：香港專業服務、白羅斯與吉布提的外商投資及工業園區發展

What are the opportunities and risks of investing or expanding business operation in Belarus and Djibouti? What are the benefits and concerns for developing Industrial Park related businesses there? What unique roles could Hong Kong professional services play to facilitate mutual advancement?

This workshop aims to present a portrait of business opportunities and challenges in Belarus and Djibouti from three perspectives: 1) the local, 2) the Belt and Road and 3) Hong Kong. Through triangulation of first-hand information, insights and successful experience shared by seasoned entrepreneurs, professional practitioners, Industrial Park management and local researchers, participants would be able to distill an in-depth understanding of cultural diversity and risk management of overseas investments, as well as Industrial Park development in Belarus and Djibouti. In particular, this Workshop will unpack the challenges and scrutinize the pathways whereby Hong Kong professional services and businesses may perform their distinctive roles in mitigating risks and thus take part for mutual gains and sustainable development in Belarus and Djibouti.

Date: 26 October 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 2:00 – 5:00pm (in Hong Kong Time) / 9:00am – 12:00pm (in Belarus and Djibouti Time)

Format: Zoom Webinar- Audience: Lawyers, accountants, business managers and consultants, investors, government officials, scholars, researchers and students through online registration

Language: Mainly in English

Admission: Free of charge

Programme:

13:45 – 14:00 Registration

14:00 – 14:05 Welcoming

14:05 – 16:15 Insight Sharing:

  • Dr Vasily Leonidovich HURSKI (Director, The Institute of Economics, The National Academy of Sciences of Belarus)
  • Mr Louis Wing Kin CHAN (Principal Economist (Global Research), HKTDC Research)
  • Dr Chao JI (Professor, Rural Development Research Centre of the Central Plains, Xuchang University)
  • Dr Yin GE (Intermediate Researcher, Hebei Academy of Social Sciences; PhD in Economics of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus)
  • Mr Rui GAO (China Merchant Group)
  • Mr Yi DING (Regional Manager of Belarus and Ukraine Region, China Telecom Global)
  • Dr Alexander BEZBERDY (Partner, Northstar Corporate Finance)

16:15 – 16:55 Q&A and Discussion

Chair:

  • Prof Linda Chelan LI (Director, CSHK, City University of Hong Kong)
  • Dr Linda Yin-nor TJIA (Member, CSHK, City University of Hong Kong)

Discussants:

  • Mr Qiyu WANG (Vice President, China Telecom Global)
  • Dr Jerry J. Zhang (Managing Director, China Orient Asset Management (International))

16:55 – 17:00 Concluding Remarks

A free, 80-page training pack is included for each participant. Join us now!

