Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Clerical Developments and Politics in the Howzehs of Iraq and Iran
Mideast Streets
Iran
Iraq
Religion
Islam
seminaries

Clerical Developments and Politics in the Howzehs of Iraq and Iran

The Media Line Staff
09/07/2020

Date and time: Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 2 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Speakers:

  • Marsin Alshamary, incoming post-doctoral fellow, Brookings
  • Abbas Kadhim, director, Iraq Initiative and Resident Senior Fellow, Middle East Programs, Atlantic Council
  • Mehdi Khalaji, Libitzky Family Fellow, The Washington Institute

Moderator: Sanam Vakil, deputy director and senior research fellow, Middle East and North Africa Programme, Chatham House

Clerical developments in the seminaries of Iran and Iraq have long been a driver of bilateral collaboration and regional competition between Qom and Najaf.

In this webinar, part of MENA Programme Online Events Series, panelists will explore the religious and political dynamics, and assess the economic and political power of these institutions. Speakers will also discuss how the respective Iraqi and Iranian seminaries will be impacted by the politics of religious succession.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.