Climate and Energy Security and Views from MENA

Date and time: Thursday, September 10, 2020, 7 to 8 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (UTC+10)

Register here.

Join us for part two of our Climate Change Q&A with Young Australians in International Affairs’ fellows.

We’ll be joined by two of YAIA fellows, including:

Alexander McManis, Climate Change and Energy Security Fellow

Anet McClintock, Middle East and North Africa Fellow

Each speaker will have the opportunity to speak for 5-10 minutes, then the rest of the event will be open to a Q&A. In this event, you’ll have the opportunity to ask our panelists about climate change and energy security, and how the issue is viewed in the Middle East and North Africa.

Tickets are free, but registration is essential.

To read more from our fellows, you can visit our Insights blog at https://www.youngausint.org.au/blog-1