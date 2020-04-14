Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
Climbing
Morocco

Climbing in Todgha Gorge, Morocco

The Media Line Staff
04/14/2020

Date and time: April 25, 9 am to May 1, 5 pm Morocco Time

Location: Todgha Gorge, Tinghir, Drâa-Tafilalet 45800 Morocco

Cost: €520.00 + €35.51 fee

Register here.

Climbing Multi-Pitch – Initiation/Skills 5c max

Learn to climb multi-pitch for the first time or brush up on your skills.

Over these five days, you’ll be introduced to multi-pitch climbing by learning the necessary techniques and manipulations. Then we’ll strike out on some of the nicest easy routes in the gorges – some of which top out at 520m!

This trip is suitable for people who have never climbed multi-pitch before or for people with multi-pitch experience who like to climb routes in 5-grade and want to meet other cool climbers too.

Trip includes:

  • Transport round-trip Marrakech / Todgha
  • 6 nights in our guest house in Todgha Gorge
  • Half-board meals, breakfasts and dinners
  • 5 days of climbing with guide and equipment (shoes not provided)

For more information, go to www.climbing-in-morocco.com or contact aventures.verticales@gmail.com.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click video to see
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.