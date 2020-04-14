Climbing in Todgha Gorge, Morocco

Date and time: April 25, 9 am to May 1, 5 pm Morocco Time

Location: Todgha Gorge, Tinghir, Drâa-Tafilalet 45800 Morocco

Cost: €520.00 + €35.51 fee

Register here.

Climbing Multi-Pitch – Initiation/Skills 5c max

Learn to climb multi-pitch for the first time or brush up on your skills.

Over these five days, you’ll be introduced to multi-pitch climbing by learning the necessary techniques and manipulations. Then we’ll strike out on some of the nicest easy routes in the gorges – some of which top out at 520m!

This trip is suitable for people who have never climbed multi-pitch before or for people with multi-pitch experience who like to climb routes in 5-grade and want to meet other cool climbers too.

Trip includes:

Transport round-trip Marrakech / Todgha

6 nights in our guest house in Todgha Gorge

Half-board meals, breakfasts and dinners

5 days of climbing with guide and equipment (shoes not provided)

For more information, go to www.climbing-in-morocco.com or contact aventures.verticales@gmail.com.