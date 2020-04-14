Climbing in Todgha Gorge, Morocco
Date and time: April 25, 9 am to May 1, 5 pm Morocco Time
Location: Todgha Gorge, Tinghir, Drâa-Tafilalet 45800 Morocco
Cost: €520.00 + €35.51 fee
Register here.
Climbing Multi-Pitch – Initiation/Skills 5c max
Learn to climb multi-pitch for the first time or brush up on your skills.
Over these five days, you’ll be introduced to multi-pitch climbing by learning the necessary techniques and manipulations. Then we’ll strike out on some of the nicest easy routes in the gorges – some of which top out at 520m!
This trip is suitable for people who have never climbed multi-pitch before or for people with multi-pitch experience who like to climb routes in 5-grade and want to meet other cool climbers too.
Trip includes:
- Transport round-trip Marrakech / Todgha
- 6 nights in our guest house in Todgha Gorge
- Half-board meals, breakfasts and dinners
- 5 days of climbing with guide and equipment (shoes not provided)
For more information, go to www.climbing-in-morocco.com or contact aventures.verticales@gmail.com.