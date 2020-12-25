Closing Social Gaps through the Digital World

Sun, Jan 10, 2021, 1 to 2 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

At Machshava Tova, educators and high-tech personnel work together to close the social gap in Israel by providing access to technology. Ornit Ben Yashar, the CEO of the NGO, explores the tools and results achieved through the use of the program. After being on staff since 2008, Ornit highlights the importance and impact of providing technological training programs, both for individuals and society as a whole.

This lecture is part of the series: ‘Like Dreamers: inspirational stories from Israel’

As the COVID-19 pandemic drives us physically apart, inspiration is here to bring us closer together. The Jerusalem Parliament has joined forces with entrepreneurs, innovators, artists, and social activists in a series of ‘boutique’ inspirational conversations about Israel’s new society yet to be seen. Enjoy fascinating conversations, hear compelling stories, and discover the new Israel from the comfort of your home. From the heart of Israel comes a powerful variety of speakers that will share their authentic story in the development of the new vision for Israel’s society.