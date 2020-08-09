Club Z Epic Summer Challenge

Date and time: Sunday, August 9, 2020, 5 to 6 pm Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-3) | Monday, August 10, 2020, 3 to 4 am Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Join us for a prize giveaway with current Club Z Teens and their friends!

We had such a great time that we’re doing ANOTHER Epic Challenge with our Club Z Teens and their friends from all over the country!

Here’s how it works: In order for current Club Z teens to participate, they MUST register at least one other teen who is a potential Club Z recruit and that teen must join the challenge!

Once current and new teens are registered, they have multiple ways to win prizes during the event. There is a door prize just for showing up, competing in trivia, participating in flash cash prizes, and other ways to win!

Prizes include:

Apple AirPods!

Amazon gift cards!

Hydroflask water bottle!

…AND MORE!

Again, you must be registered to receive the zoom link to qualify for prizes.

ABOUT CLUB Z: Club Z is looking for teen leaders who are ready to leave their mark on Jewish history. Are you a teen that loves Israel or do you know one? Do you want to join a community of other passionate teens? Do you want to be a leader in the Jewish community? Then Club Z is for you! Visit www.clubz.org and click get involved to apply. YALLA! #ZionismforTeens