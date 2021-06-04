Defend Press Freedom

Club Z NY Presents: Aidan Golub
Mideast Streets
teens
Youth
Jews
Jewish Diaspora
Zionism
Harvard

Club Z NY Presents: Aidan Golub

The Media Line Staff
06/04/2021

Starts on Sun, Jun 6, 2021 5:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Club Z NY Teens and Parents: hear from Westchester native Aidan Golub about his experience on Harvard campus as an Israel advocate.

About this event

When: June 6th @ 5 PM

Where: Armonk NY email alandau@clubz.org for address

What: Our teens will be able to learn from Aidan Golub, the Executive Director of The Israel Summit. Aidan will speak with our teens about his experience of being an Israel advocate at college, giving them tips on succeeding in a campus environment. While Aidan meets with our teens, our parents will schmooze over wine and cheese.

Afterward, while teens are getting a fun summer snack, parents will swap and be able to hear from Aidan.

Find Aidan Golub’s Bio below to learn more about him:

Aidan Golub is a would-be sophomore at Harvard University from Westchester, New York, and the Executive Director of The Israel Summit. He took the year off to focus on The Israel Summit, and to bring the Harvard-led initiative online and internationally. Aidan organized a virtual conference for students of all backgrounds to engage with the State of Israel through a holistic and nonpartisan lens. The conference ultimately had over 2.5M views, with students from more than 500 schools across 89 countries joining for 5 days of world-class speakers and networking. Outside of Israel advocacy, Aidan is actively involved in the theatre community and is pursuing a BS in Electrical Engineering.

