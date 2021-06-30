Protecting Truth During Tension

Club Z Summer Bootcamp 2021
Mideast Streets
Zionism
Youth
university
Jewish Diaspora

Club Z Summer Bootcamp 2021

The Media Line Staff
06/30/2021

Ends on Wed, Jun 30, 2021 7:30 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Tickets ($11.53) here.

Are you going to college soon? Sign up for a crash course on how to best counter college anti-Zionism activism.

About this event

Drop and give me 4…Club Z Bootcamp will whip you into shape! After our 4 session series, you will be well equipped to take on whatever antisemitism is thrown your way.

With college antisemitism on the rise, every Jewish teen must excel in Israel advocacy, and learn the ins and outs of successful campus activism. You wouldn’t be able to attend college without preparing for your SATs, so why go off to college without the confidence and knowledge to recognize and confront antisemitism?

You will become experts in:

  • How to counter the slogan “Israel stole our land” by demonstrating that Jews are indigenous to Israel.
  • Recognizing and countering antisemitism/ anti-Zionism by looking at leading accusations historically waged against the Jews.
  • Countering the great “Israel is an Apartheid state” lie and becoming trained directly from a South African activist.
  • Gain Israel advocacy skills with CZ Alumni who are at the forefront of bringing positive change to their campuses, with the confidence and support of CZ.

Who: Incoming 11th & 12th graders & Graduating High School Seniors.

Where: Zoom — Register to receive the link.

When: June 30th, July 1st, July 7th, July 8th

Time: 5:30-7:30pst/8:30-10:30est

Cost: $40 ($10/session)

You must attend & register for all four sessions***

Detailed Overview of the Program:

Session 1: Jews as indigenous to the Land of Israel

This first meeting explores what is meant by being an indigenous person and explains why Jews are native to the Land of Israel. This session likewise asks the question, if Jews are indigenous to Israel, how did we get to being called “occupiers”?

The session is led by Indigenous Rights activist Ryan Bellerose of the Metis tribe (Canada).

Session 2: Decoding Antisemitism: From Old to New

This session frames contemporary antisemitism by exploring the history of antisemitism, with a specific focus on historic tropes used to malign and demonize Jews. This session also examines the language used–i.e., Judeophobia, antisemitism, and anti-Zionism–to illuminate how antisemites appeal to progressive societies in order to peddle Jew-hatred. Finally, we will also explore why anti-Zionism is today’s antisemitism.

The session is led by Club Z’s Director of Education, Dr. Naya Lekht.

Session 3: The Great Apartheid Lie

Enemies of the Jewish people malign Israel by comparing it to the South African Apartheid State. Slogans such as “Free Palestine,” echo the sentiments of “Free South African,” effectively calling for the dismantling of the Jewish state. For this session, Club Z brings the founder of DEISI (Defend, Embrace, Invest, Support Israel) Olga Meshoe Washington, a citizen of South Africa, who demonstrates that Israel is nothing like any Apartheid State.

Session 4: The Club Z toolkit, a roundtable discussion with Club Z Alumni

This session might be scheduled for later afternoon or evening to accommodate our panelist’s work schedule.

Club Z summer boot camp concludes with an interactive session with Club Z alumni who will address best practices for confronting antisemitism on campuses. Together with the Club Z alumni, the participants will practice Israel advocacy methods, how to table for your club, when to speak up in class, and how to build coalitions with others.

