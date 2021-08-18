Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
CMSS Seminar: The Failure of Tunisia’s Moderate Islamism
Mideast Streets
Tunisia
Ennahda

CMSS Seminar: The Failure of Tunisia’s Moderate Islamism

The Media Line Staff
08/18/2021

Fri, 20 Aug 2021 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Australian Western Standard Time (UTC+8)

Register here.

CMSS Seminar by Dr Leila Ben Mcharek on Tunisian politics and the failure of Islamist politics

About this event

CMSS Seminar Series: Religion, State and Societies.

25 July 2021 Events in Tunis: The Failure of Tunisia’s Moderate Islamism

By Dr Leila Ben Mcharek

Date: Friday, 20 August 2021

Time: 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. (AWST)

Online via Zoom: https://uwa.zoom.us/j/83891442447?pwd=eVN0RFl3czhRMHA1YTdqMVV6VnJBUT09

Password: 997237

Tunisia has been hailed as the only bright spot after the Arab Spring revolutions with the North African country completing its transition to a democracy and organising fully democratic parliamentary and presidential elections. Strikingly, the Islamist Ennahda party has been playing a central role in Tunisian politics since the Arab Spring, leading or taking part in successive governments. However, the tumultuous events that took place in Tunisia on 25 July 2021 and the Tunisian President’s decision to dismiss the Prime Minister, freeze parliament for 30 days and suspend lawmakers’ parliamentary immunity, have revealed the extent of the crisis the country has been facing.

This presentation will aim to explain the context that has led to the present crisis and attempt to explain why moderate democratic Islam, represented by Ennahda, fail completely in the post-Arab Spring context to meet the Tunisian people’s expectations.

Speaker

Dr Leila Ben Mcharek completed her PhD within the discipline of Applied Social Sciences at the Sorbonne-Nouvelle University – Paris 3 (France). Her field of study is interdisciplinary and draws on political science, computational linguistics, and communication studies. She had been a Research Fellow within the Centre for Muslim States and Societies at UWA (2015-2018), and worked on the draft of a co-authored book on female radicalization in post-Arab Spring Tunisia. She also consulted to a United Nations body. Since 2000, Leila has lectured and tutored in universities in North Africa and Australia in disciplines including Cultural Studies, Political Science and Anglophone Studies. As a recipient of the Fulbright Fellowship, she was a Public Policy Scholar at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars (Washington DC). She has also held positions in a diplomatic mission (the British Embassy in Tunis) and in a United Nations agency (Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights – OHCHR), focusing on political and human rights analysis, tactical projects planning and capacity building activities implementation. She is currently an independent researcher focusing on developments in North Africa, especially Tunisia, and on jihadism in North Africa, including women jihadism.

For more information:

Dr Azim Zahir, Research Fellow (M:0417800303; azim.zahir@uwa.edu.au)

Centre for Muslim States and Societies

The University of Western Australia

Building 8, Claremont Campus

Tel: (08) 6488 4554

Website: https://www.uwa.edu.au/able/research/centre-for-muslim-states-and-societies

Email: cmss-ss@uwa.edu.au

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.