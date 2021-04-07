Coffee & Convo with the Women PeaceMakers

Wed, Apr 7, 2021 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Register here.

The WomenPeacemakers Program and USD’s Womxn of Color Circle invite you to Coffee and Convo with our extraordinary Women PeaceMakers!

About this Event

The Women PeaceMakers program at the Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice and USD’s Womxn of Color Circle are excited to invite you to Coffee and Convo with our extraordinary 2020-2021 Women Peacemakers. Muna (Yemen), Slava (Syria), Nesreen (Iraq), and Liberata (Tanzania), are eagerly looking forward to this opportunity to engage with students like you, and with the help of the Womxn of Color Circle, we are creating a space for insightful conversations about pressing topics and issues in our world today.

Want a Coffee Gift Card? Get It While It’s Hot!

Register for this event for your chance to receive a $5 Starbucks gift card! As a thank-you for your participation, we will be giving away 25 electronic gift cards a few days prior to the event to a selection of lucky registrants.

One More Step – Get Your Questions In Early!

Please submit any questions, topics, or issues you would like to discuss in our conversation here!

Meet the Women PeaceMakers

Muna Luqman (Yemen) – Muna is an activist for women, peace, and security issues in Yemen and globally, advocating for women’s involvement in peace processes. Muna is Chair of Food4Humanity and is leading humanitarian response efforts in Yemen with that foundation and the Water4Peace Initiative. Read full bio.

Liberata Mulamula (Tanzania) – Liberata is a recognized local, regional and international leader in peacebuilding and diplomacy. Liberata is a founding member of FemWise Africa, the African Union-United Nations African Women Leaders Network, and formerly served as Tanzanian Ambassador to the US. Read full bio.

Nesreen Barwari (Iraq/Kurdistan)– Nesreen is a leader in humanitarian relief, good governance, and conflict resolution. Nesreen’s focus on peacebuilding via good governance practices, relief programs, and education has impacted the private, public, non-profit, and academic sectors in Iraq. Read full bio.

Slava Shikh Hasan (Syria) – Slava is an emerging leader who has worked in a variety of political, peacebuilding, and humanitarian roles throughout her budding career as a peacebuilder. Slava brings experience working directly with refugees and internally displaced persons in Turkey and Syria. Read full bio.

Are you unfamiliar with the Women PeaceMakers (WPM) program at USD’s Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice? Read our recent blog showcasing our 2020-2021 WPM Program to learn more!