Cold Wars: Asia, the Middle East, Europe

What was the Cold War that shook world politics for the second half of the 20th century? Standard narratives focus on Soviet-American rivalry as if the superpowers were the exclusive driving forces of the international system. Lorenz M. Lüthi offers a radically different account, restoring agency to regional powers in Asia, the Middle East and Europe and revealing how regional and national developments shaped the course of the global Cold War. Despite their elevated position in 1945, the United States, Soviet Union and United Kingdom quickly realized that their political, economic, and military power had surprisingly tight limits given the challenges of decolonization, Asian-African internationalism, pan-Arabism, pan-Islamism, Arab–Israeli antagonism, and European economic developments. A series of Cold Wars ebbed and flowed as the three world regions underwent structural changes that weakened or even severed their links to the global ideological clash, leaving the superpower Cold War as the only major conflict that remained by the 1980s.

Lorenz M. Lüthi is associate professor at McGill University, Montréal and is a leading historian of the Cold War. His first book, The Sino-Soviet Split: Cold War in the Communist World (2008), won the 2008 Furniss Award and the 2010 Marshall Shulman Book Prize. His publications on the Vietnam War, Asian-African internationalism, and nonalignment have broken new ground in Cold War history.

Hope M. Harrison is professor of history and international affairs at The George Washington University. She is the author of Driving the Soviets up the Wall: Soviet-East German Relations, 1953-1961 (Princeton, 2003) and After the Berlin Wall: Memory and the Making of the New Germany, 1989 to the Present (Cambridge, 2019). She is co-chair of the advisory board of the History and Public Policy Program at the Wilson Center.

Pierre Asselin is the Dwight E. Stanford Chair in US Foreign Relations at San Diego State University. He is the author of A Bitter Peace: Washington, Hanoi, and the Making of the Paris Agreement (2002), Hanoi’s Road to the Vietnam War, 1954-1965 (2013), and Vietnam’s American War: A History (2018). He is co-editor with Lien-Hang Nguyen of The Cambridge History of the Vietnam War, Volume III: Endings (forthcoming).

Timothy Naftali is a clinical associate professor of public service and a clinical associate professor of history, and director of New York University’s undergraduate public policy major. He is co-author (with Aleksandr Fursenko) of One Hell of a Gamble: Khrushchev, Castro and Kennedy, 1958-1964 (1997) and Khrushchev’s Cold War (2006), author of George H.W. Bush (2007) and of a forthcoming book on JFK as president. Naftali was the founding director of the federal Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum (2007-2011).

