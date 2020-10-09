Date and time: Friday, October 9, 2020, 12 midnight to Sunday, October 18, 2020, 11:59 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

A short film by Sadeq Es-haqi.

Collage, 2019

Director: Sadeq Es-haqi

Country: Iran

Genre: Fiction

Language: Farsi with English subtitles

Duration: 14 mins

Amidst preparation for a marriage arranged for her, Sarah hopes to find a way out seeking the help of her girlfriend.

Link and password to watch the film will be emailed on 9th October 2020.

queer qandī Journeys and Destinations film fest 9-18 October 2020

QTI Coalition of Colour is proud to present our first film festival – an online queer film fest focused on issues of migration and movement. The festival will have live events, panels with filmmakers, activists and scholars as well as conversations with cast and crew on Saturday and Sunday 17-18 October.

queer qandī Journeys and Destination Film Fest has been made possible thanks to collaboration with Encompass Network, The Centre for the Study of Global Human Movement and lgbtQ+@CAM at the University of Cambridge and with sponsorship from National Lottery’s 25th Anniversary.