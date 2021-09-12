Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Come join Techstars TLV – Meet the Team and Learn More
Mideast Streets
high-tech
Israel

Come join Techstars TLV – Meet the Team and Learn More

The Media Line Staff
09/12/2021

Mon, Sep 13, 2021 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Learn more about the Techstars Tel Aviv program and apply to join the 2021 October class!

About this event

Applications for Techstars TLV 2021 – Fall Class are open now!

Hear from Hilla Brenner, Managing Director, Techstars TLV – about the benefits of the Accelerator Program and ways that Techstars offers support to help your company grow and scale!

We are also inviting our alumni companies so you can learn more about the Techstars experience from them.

To apply to Techstars TLV, visit here: https://www.f6s.com/tel-aviv-accelerator-2021-t6/apply

What are we going to do?

  • Hilla Brenner, Managing Director, Techstars TLV will talk you through everything you need to know about the Techstars Tel Aviv Program, the focus, investment deal, and selection process
  • Franka Godina, Senior Program Manager Techstars TLV will tell you more about the logistics around the application process and the next steps
  • Alumni Panel: We will be joined by Amit Shamni, CEO Bridgify, Tamar Liberman, CEO It’s July, and Uri Steinfeld, CEO Immagnify. They will tell you more about their program experience
  • Q&A

Questions?

Reach out to our Senior Program Manager, Franka Godina at franka.godina@techstars.com

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.