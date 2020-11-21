Commemorate the Untold Stories of Jewish Refugees from Arab Lands and Iran

November 30, 2020, 12 noon Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Register on Zoom here.

Join JIMENA for a special November 30th, Mizrahi commemoration day event. The event will feature an engaging panel discussion with Iranian-born social activist, academic, and philanthropist, Dr. Sharon Nazarian; former federal judge and scholar, Abraham D. Sofaer; and Editor-in-Chief of Tribe Media/Jewish Journal, David Suissa. Participants are invited to enjoy a special LIVE musical performance from the internationally acclaimed artist, Tair Haim from A-WA and a robust Q&A session.