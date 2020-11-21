Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Commemorate the Untold Stories of Jewish Refugees from Arab Lands and Iran
Mideast Streets
Mizrahi Jews
Refugees
Arab world
Iran
Jewish Diaspora

Commemorate the Untold Stories of Jewish Refugees from Arab Lands and Iran

The Media Line Staff
11/21/2020

November 30, 2020, 12 noon Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Register on Zoom here.

Join JIMENA for a special November 30th, Mizrahi commemoration day event. The event will feature an engaging panel discussion with Iranian-born social activist, academic, and philanthropist, Dr. Sharon Nazarian; former federal judge and scholar, Abraham D. Sofaer; and Editor-in-Chief of Tribe Media/Jewish Journal, David Suissa. Participants are invited to enjoy a special LIVE musical performance from the internationally acclaimed artist, Tair Haim from A-WA and a robust Q&A session.

