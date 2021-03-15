Commemoration of 10 Years of the Syrian Crisis

Starts on Tue, 16 Mar 2021 19:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Join us to commemorate 10 years since the start of the Syrian uprising where a panel of experts will analyse this decade of destruction.

About this Event

March marks 10 years since the start of the Syrian uprising. A panel of experts will analyse what this decade of destruction means for the Syrian people, Syrian politics and the geopolitical environment now and in the future.

Speakers:

Wa’ad al-Kateab, BAFTA-winning, Oscar-nominated journalist and filmmaker of For Sama, Syrian British Council board member

James Cleverly MP, Minister of State for Middle East and North Africa and Conservative Member of Parliament for Braintree

Alison McGovern MP, Chair of All Party Parliamentary Group on Syria, Labour Member of Parliament for Wirral South

Dr Ayman Jundi, Syria Relief Co-founder and Chair of Trustees, Consultant in Emergency Medicine, Lancashire Teaching Hospitals. Clinical Senior Lecturer in Disaster Medicine, UCLan

Dr Haytham Alhamwi, Syrian activist and community leader, co-founder of Rethink Rebuild Society, Syrian British Council Board Member