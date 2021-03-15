Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Commemoration of 10 Years of the Syrian Crisis
Mideast Streets
Syrian civil war
Syria

Commemoration of 10 Years of the Syrian Crisis

The Media Line Staff
03/15/2021

Starts on Tue, 16 Mar 2021 19:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Join us to commemorate 10 years since the start of the Syrian uprising where a panel of experts will analyse this decade of destruction.

About this Event

March marks 10 years since the start of the Syrian uprising. A panel of experts will analyse what this decade of destruction means for the Syrian people, Syrian politics and the geopolitical environment now and in the future.

Speakers:

Wa’ad al-Kateab, BAFTA-winning, Oscar-nominated journalist and filmmaker of For Sama, Syrian British Council board member

James Cleverly MP, Minister of State for Middle East and North Africa and Conservative Member of Parliament for Braintree

Alison McGovern MP, Chair of All Party Parliamentary Group on Syria, Labour Member of Parliament for Wirral South

Dr Ayman Jundi, Syria Relief Co-founder and Chair of Trustees, Consultant in Emergency Medicine, Lancashire Teaching Hospitals. Clinical Senior Lecturer in Disaster Medicine, UCLan

Dr Haytham Alhamwi, Syrian activist and community leader, co-founder of Rethink Rebuild Society, Syrian British Council Board Member

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.