Community Archaeology (3 weeks)
Community Archaeology (3 weeks)

The Media Line Staff
12/01/2022

Thursday, December 1 · 5 - 7pm Central Standard Time (UTC-6)

Tickets ($37 – $147) here.

Learn about how communities participate in archaeology

Thursdays, 5-7 pm, December 1-December 15, live and recorded. Recordings will be available online and to watch later.

$147 (non-members), $118 (members), $59 (docents), $37 (UChicago/Lab school students)

Instructor: Tasha Vorderstrasse, University and Continuing Education Program Coordinator and Rachel George, University of Chicago Department of Anthropology PhD student

Current practice favors a model where archaeology is performed in conjunction with the active participation of the local community in which the fieldwork occurs. The exact way in which community archaeology happens varies from one project to another, but the idea is for local communities to be involved with what was is happening in each step. This can include but not be limited to, helping to determine the research priorities of the archaeological projects, helping with the interpretation of archaeological sites, participating in the archaeological projects, and collaborating with signage and museums at archaeological sites. Join us for a class that looks at various case studies in order to better understand the ways in which community archaeology is practiced in Africa and the Middle East.

