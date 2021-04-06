Complex PCI – Middle East

Wed, 7 Apr 2021 15:00 - 17:00 Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Register here.

Join us for a virtual webinar focusing on complex percutaneous coronary intervention in the Middle East and Africa. The course will run for approximately 90 minutes and consists of didactic presentations and recorded live case discussion.

Programme

15:00: Intravascular imaging improves outcomes in complex PCI

15:20: Live recorded case

15:40: Optimising stent expansion in calcified lesions

16:00: The challenges of Post CABG intervention

16:20: Live recorded case

16:40: LMS complications and how to avoid

Faculty

James Spratt – London

Husam Noor- Bahrain

Ibrahim Al Rashdan – Kuwait

Claudia Cosgrove – London