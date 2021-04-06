Complex PCI – Middle East
Wed, 7 Apr 2021 15:00 - 17:00 Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)
Join us for a virtual webinar focusing on complex percutaneous coronary intervention in the Middle East and Africa. The course will run for approximately 90 minutes and consists of didactic presentations and recorded live case discussion.
Programme
15:00: Intravascular imaging improves outcomes in complex PCI
15:20: Live recorded case
15:40: Optimising stent expansion in calcified lesions
16:00: The challenges of Post CABG intervention
16:20: Live recorded case
16:40: LMS complications and how to avoid
Faculty
James Spratt – London
Husam Noor- Bahrain
Ibrahim Al Rashdan – Kuwait
Claudia Cosgrove – London