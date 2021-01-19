Wed, Jan 20, 2021, 1 to 2 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Born to Holocaust survivors, psychologist Maj. Rami Sherman shares his experience as part of the military rescue team for the Entebbe operation. Now, 40 years later, Rami provides key elements of how one can learn important lessons from the operation. Sharing his story of the event, Rami explores how he is able to understand the meaning of landing in Entebbe as an Israeli but coming back as a Jew. Learn about the conclusions from Entebbe that can make a difference to your personal life by visiting our website.

This lecture is part of the series: Like Dreamers: inspirational stories from Israel

As the COVID-19 pandemic drives us physically apart, inspiration is here to bring us closer together. The Jerusalem Parliament has joined forces with entrepreneurs, innovators, artists, and social activists in a series of ‘boutique’ inspirational conversations about Israel’s new society yet to be seen. Enjoy fascinating conversations, hear compelling stories, and discover the new Israel from the comfort of your home. From the heart of Israel comes a powerful variety of speakers that will share their authentic story in the development of the new vision for Israel’s society.