Congress Counters Turkey with Nick Larigakis
Mideast Streets
Turkey
Greece

Congress Counters Turkey with Nick Larigakis

The Media Line Staff
10/23/2020

Date and time: October 23, 2020, 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Link to join just before 1 pm EDT here.

By Phone: US: +16465588656,,81447231646#,,884517#,,#

You can also reply to Stacey Roman at Stacey@meforum.org or by phone at +1 215-546-5406 ext. 113

Nick Larigakis is president of the American Hellenic Institute, the Greek lobby. After immigrating to the United States from Skopelos, Greece, he graduated from the College of New Jersey and has spent the past 30 years advocating on behalf of Greek-Americans. He tweets at @nlarigakis.

The Middle East Forum, an activist think tank, deals with the Middle East, Islamism, US foreign policy, and related topics, urging bold measures to protect Americans and their allies. Pursuing its goals via intellectual, operational, and philanthropic means, the forum recurrently has policy ideas adopted by the US government.

