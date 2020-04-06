Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
Israel
Activism
Anti-Semitism
anti-Zionism

ConnecTivism: Connect to Israel Activism in 5 Sessions

The Media Line Staff
04/06/2020

April 17, 12 noon to 1 pm Pacific Daylight Time (North America)
The Story of Activism & Israel
Familiarize yourself with historical facts and basic Israel activism terminology.
Register here.

April 20, 5:30 to 6:30 pm Pacific Daylight Time (North America)
Answering the Tough Questions
Learn how to answer the challenging questions about Israel and the Middle East.
Register here.

April 22, 5:30 to 6:30 pm Pacific Daylight Time (North America)
Antisemitism Here and Now
Gain a clear definition of antisemitism and understand how to recognize it today. Register here.

April 24, 12 noon to 1 pm Pacific Daylight Time (North America)
Criticizing Israel vs Anti-Zionism
Learn how to differentiate between anti-Zionism and the legitimate criticism of Israel and its policies.
Register here.

April 27, 5:30 to 6:30 pm Pacific Daylight Time (North America)
Becoming an Activist
Receive a tangible toolbox of skills to become an activist yourself.
Register here.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.