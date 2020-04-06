ConnecTivism: Connect to Israel Activism in 5 Sessions
April 17, 12 noon to 1 pm Pacific Daylight Time (North America)
The Story of Activism & Israel
Familiarize yourself with historical facts and basic Israel activism terminology.
Register here.
April 20, 5:30 to 6:30 pm Pacific Daylight Time (North America)
Answering the Tough Questions
Learn how to answer the challenging questions about Israel and the Middle East.
Register here.
April 22, 5:30 to 6:30 pm Pacific Daylight Time (North America)
Antisemitism Here and Now
Gain a clear definition of antisemitism and understand how to recognize it today. Register here.
April 24, 12 noon to 1 pm Pacific Daylight Time (North America)
Criticizing Israel vs Anti-Zionism
Learn how to differentiate between anti-Zionism and the legitimate criticism of Israel and its policies.
Register here.
April 27, 5:30 to 6:30 pm Pacific Daylight Time (North America)
Becoming an Activist
Receive a tangible toolbox of skills to become an activist yourself.
Register here.