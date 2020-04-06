ConnecTivism: Connect to Israel Activism in 5 Sessions

April 17, 12 noon to 1 pm Pacific Daylight Time (North America)

The Story of Activism & Israel

Familiarize yourself with historical facts and basic Israel activism terminology.

Register here.

April 20, 5:30 to 6:30 pm Pacific Daylight Time (North America)

Answering the Tough Questions

Learn how to answer the challenging questions about Israel and the Middle East.

Register here.

April 22, 5:30 to 6:30 pm Pacific Daylight Time (North America)

Antisemitism Here and Now

Gain a clear definition of antisemitism and understand how to recognize it today. Register here.

April 24, 12 noon to 1 pm Pacific Daylight Time (North America)

Criticizing Israel vs Anti-Zionism

Learn how to differentiate between anti-Zionism and the legitimate criticism of Israel and its policies.

Register here.

April 27, 5:30 to 6:30 pm Pacific Daylight Time (North America)

Becoming an Activist

Receive a tangible toolbox of skills to become an activist yourself.

Register here.