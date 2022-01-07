Conquer Overthinking and Make Lasting Changes

Thu, Jan 13, 2022 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

Learn the 4-step action model to train your mind to get the results you want and the happiness you deserve.

About this event

In this free and live workshop, discover and practice the behavioral science-backed framework to make efficient and confident decisions without losing your sleep (or your mind).

Book Your Seat Now: Registration Page