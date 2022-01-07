Conquer Overthinking and Make Lasting Changes
Thu, Jan 13, 2022 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)
Register here.
Learn the 4-step action model to train your mind to get the results you want and the happiness you deserve.
About this event
The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.
We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.
Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line
Please support us with your generous contributions:
In this free and live workshop, discover and practice the behavioral science-backed framework to make efficient and confident decisions without losing your sleep (or your mind).
Book Your Seat Now: Registration Page