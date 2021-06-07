Consultation on Gender & COVID-19 Research in Middle East & North Africa

Wed, Jun 9, 2021 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM Eastern European Summer Time (UTC+3)

Regional consultation for Gender & COVID Research Agenda Setting

About this event

On behalf of the Arab Institute for Women (AiW), the ABAAD Resource Center for Gender Equality and the United Nations University International Institute for Global Health (UNU-IIGH), we are delighted to invite you to a webinar on gender and COVID-19 to strengthen regional discussion and networking among those interested and involved in the topic in the Middle-East and North Africa region. We look forward to hearing about your work and experiences to support further collaboration.

Moderator

Dr. Lina Abirafeh, executive director of the Arab Institute for Women (AiW), will moderate the webinar.

Panel format

The panel format will start with brief talks by invited speakers about the most pressing elements of the gender and COVID-19 response from their perspective – ranging from the global agenda, to lessons learned from early and ongoing local research. This will be followed up with a facilitated discussion bringing out key priorities for the region with further inputs from the audience.

