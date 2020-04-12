Conversation on World Bank’s Agriculture & Food Global Practice
Date and time: April 15, 2020, 2 to 3 pm Eastern Daylight Time
Register here.
Join us for the Georgetown Anti-Poverty Society (GAPS) Conversation with Global Practitioners Series. We will be discussing the work of the World Bank’s Agriculture and Food Global Practice, the response to COVID-19, and potential summer internships (unpaid).
Our wonderful speakers are below with a brief bio:
- Kateryna Schroeder is an agriculture economist in the Food and Agriculture Global Practice in the Eastern Europe and Central Asia unit. In her work she focuses on agricultural and trade policy, and food security. She is also exploring how digital technologies can address market failures, and what is the role of public policy in facilitating this process.
Prior to joining the World Bank, Kateryna worked as a research scientist at the Food and Agricultural Policy Institute, and a frequent consultant with the UN FAO on the issues related to food security, nutrition and trade. She holds a Ph.D. in agricultural and applied economics from the University of Missouri.
- Julian Lampietti is the global engagement manager in the Agriculture and Food Global Practice. His responsibilities include strategic planning, donor outreach, and oversight for global knowledge and advisory programs. Previously, he managed the Agriculture and Food program in the Middle East, North Africa, Eastern Europe and Central Asia. Julian used to be based in Buenos Aires, Argentina and he has published books and journal articles on a broad range of topics including poverty, economics, agriculture, food security, logistics, and energy. He has a Ph.D. in public policy from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master’s degree in natural resources economics from Duke University.