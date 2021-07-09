Protecting Truth During Tension

Conversation With Artists From Mizna
Conversation With Artists From Mizna

The Media Line Staff
07/09/2021

Starts on Sat, Jul 10, 2021 11:00 AM Mountain Daylight Time (UTC-6)

Tickets ($0-$17.55) here.

Join Mizna as we host an Arabic-language conversation with three artists featured in Mizna: The Comix Issue. Tarek Abou Omar, Hosam Omran, and Christian Sleiman will discuss their work in this special collection and speak about their creative practices.

The winter 2020 issue of Mizna is guest-edited by Palestinian graphic novelist Leila Abdelrazaq and addresses the prompt of A New World Order. These days, it seems as though revolutionary changes are happening daily. From global political upheavals to public health crises, we are living in unprecedented times that are changing the ways we think, work, act, live, and love. We may not know what the future holds, but one thing is certain: the world as we know it is changing forever.

The Zoom link will be sent out through Eventbrite the day before and day of the reading. In addition to the Zoom, this event will be livestreamed on Facebook.

This conversation will be held in Arabic. Unfortunately, Mizna will not be able to provide live captioning for this event. A recording of the launch will be available shortly after the event. Please email miznaATmizna.org with any questions regarding accessibility.

Hosam Omran is a comic artist and songwriter of Palestinian origin, creating projects that delve into human psychology, feminist ideology, Arab queer identity, and minorities’rights. Omran grew up between Yemen and Jordan and currently resides in Amman.

Tarek Abou Omar is a writer, illustrator, and musician.

Christian Sleiman is artist based in Beirut and was recently a fellow in the Home Workspace Program at Ashkal Alwan. Coming from an architectural background, his interest lies in public spaces and how plants negotiate the urban landscape. His practice explores the politics of plant growth in fabricated setups and our relationship to the Anthropocene.

