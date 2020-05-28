Conversations Beyond Borders

Date and time: Friday, May 29, 2020, 12:30 to 1:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

This week we’ll be joined by Hayley Davidson, UK Director for Crisis Action, to discuss the call for a Global Ceasefire – what it is, how it works and why we have a unique opportunity at this moment.

At TEDxLondon we are extremely privileged to have access to a diverse network of experts. And although there is no shortage of news coverage around COVID-19, we want to bring our community insights that go beyond the headlines, find answers to the questions we’re all asking and examine issues that haven’t had as much attention.

We are creating a virtual space for our community to come together, explore ideas worth spreading and help us all feel a little less alone. Over the past eight episodes we have brought together over 5500 viewers from 56 different countries.

Hosted by TEDxLondon Director and Curator, Maryam Pasha, these weekly webinars will be available live via Zoom.

Hayley Davidson is UK director for Crisis Action, where she’s been leading global coalition campaigns to save lives in conflicts including Yemen, Syria and South Sudan since 2015. Prior to Crisis Action, Hayley spent a decade leading national coalition campaigns in the UK to tackle health, welfare, and social justice issues, most recently at Save the Children and Macmillan Cancer Support. She holds a law degree from Cambridge University, with a focus on international human rights law. She’s a proud trustee for Elizabeth House Community Centre in Islington, London.

If you have any questions, please contact info@tedxlondon.com