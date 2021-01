Thu, 21 Jan 2021, 6 to 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Join the mother-son duo Tabay Atkins and Sahel, vegan chefs and yoga teachers, for a plant-based culinary journey of Iran.

Tabay and Sahel will show us how to cook vegan “Addas Polow” – a simple and yet delicious rice dish with lentil!