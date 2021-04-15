Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Cooking Demo: Making Mediterranean Meze (Small Plates)
Mideast Streets
food
cooking
Mediterranean diet

Cooking Demo: Making Mediterranean Meze (Small Plates)

The Media Line Staff
04/15/2021

Thu, Apr 15, 2021 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Register here.

A Registered Dietitian Nutritionist will feature several small plate recipes based on the Mediterranean pattern of eating.

About this Event

WE’VE MOVED CLASSES ONLINE!

Until we’re able to meet again in our teaching kitchen in person, we’ll be holding some cooking demos online through Zoom. Our Registered Dietitian Nutritionist instructors will be sharing tips for healthy eating as they demonstrate flavorful dishes that you can recreate after class. We’ll send the recipes and handouts to those who attend the session.

Check the verdanthealth.org web calendar for additional classes coming up.

Virtual Cooking Demo: Making Mediterranean Meze (small plates)

Learn how to create a colorful, flavorful, and nutrient-packed Mediterranean mezze platter for your next family dinner. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Amy Reuter will show you how to build a mezze platter around a trio of dips: Baba Ganoush, Beet Hummus, and Muhammara. Along with discussing ingredients and presentation tips, Amy will be sharing how a Mediterranean Diet can positively impact one’s heart and brain health.

Class will be led by a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist. Recipes and handouts will be shared with individuals who attend the virtual session.

Note: This is a demonstration class offered live via Zoom, a web-based video conferencing platform that is free. This class is not designed as a cook-along. All key elements will be shown in class, however instructors may complete time-consuming steps in advance.

Date: Thursday, April 15, 2021

Time: 6:00pm – 7:00pm PDT

Virtual Meeting – join us from your computer, tablet, or smartphone. A Zoom link will be emailed 24-48 hours before the session to individuals who register. Our emails can get caught in spam filters or blocked entirely, please contact us if you don’t receive the class information.

Cost: Free

Pre-registration is required, space is limited*

* If this class is oversubscribed, priority will be given to residents living in South Snohomish County due to funding restrictions.

Where can I contact the organizer with any questions?

Email: wellnesscenter@verdanthealth.org or call 425-582-8600

Mideast Streets
