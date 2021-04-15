Cooking Demo: Making Mediterranean Meze (Small Plates)

Thu, Apr 15, 2021 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

A Registered Dietitian Nutritionist will feature several small plate recipes based on the Mediterranean pattern of eating.

Until we’re able to meet again in our teaching kitchen in person, we’ll be holding some cooking demos online through Zoom. Our Registered Dietitian Nutritionist instructors will be sharing tips for healthy eating as they demonstrate flavorful dishes that you can recreate after class. We’ll send the recipes and handouts to those who attend the session.

Learn how to create a colorful, flavorful, and nutrient-packed Mediterranean mezze platter for your next family dinner. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Amy Reuter will show you how to build a mezze platter around a trio of dips: Baba Ganoush, Beet Hummus, and Muhammara. Along with discussing ingredients and presentation tips, Amy will be sharing how a Mediterranean Diet can positively impact one’s heart and brain health.

Class will be led by a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist. Recipes and handouts will be shared with individuals who attend the virtual session.

Note: This is a demonstration class offered live via Zoom, a web-based video conferencing platform that is free. This class is not designed as a cook-along. All key elements will be shown in class, however instructors may complete time-consuming steps in advance.

Date: Thursday, April 15, 2021

Time: 6:00pm – 7:00pm PDT

Virtual Meeting – join us from your computer, tablet, or smartphone. A Zoom link will be emailed 24-48 hours before the session to individuals who register. Our emails can get caught in spam filters or blocked entirely, please contact us if you don’t receive the class information.

Cost: Free

Pre-registration is required, space is limited*

* If this class is oversubscribed, priority will be given to residents living in South Snohomish County due to funding restrictions.

Where can I contact the organizer with any questions?

Email: wellnesscenter@verdanthealth.org or call 425-582-8600