Cooking for Afghanistan
Sun, Dec 26, 2021 4:30 PM - 8:30 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)
Tickets (CA$10) here.
In Support of Winter Project in Afghanistan
About this event
Event Update: Due to covid-19 restrictions, this event is now virtual ONLY.
Join Islamic Relief Canada on December 26, for a delicious class led by Chef Nila Javed of Fenêtre sur Kaboul.
As the weather gets colder are you looking to make some comfort food? How about learning how to make Bolani? A delicious bread with stuffing that originates from Afghanistan.
You can attend the class from anywhere in Canada for a virtual experience.
We will email you the list of ingredients and utensils required to make this dish.
Ticket: $10
When: Dec 26th, 2021 – 4:30- 8:00 pm
Proceeds from the event will be going towards Islamic Relief Canada’s Winter Projects in Afghanistan.
To donate please go to launchgood.com/cook4afghanistan