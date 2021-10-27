Cooking from Different Traditions: Flavours of North Africa and Middle East

Wed, Oct 27, 2021 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Shakshuka is a classic North African and Middle Eastern dish and one that’s eaten for breakfast, brunch, or any meal of the day! The eggs are simmered in a warmly flavoured tomato sauce with avocado salsa. We’ll make cheddar scones with herb whipped butter to round out this versatile tasty meal.

Join chef Bruce Wood for this cooking demonstration. Registrants will receive an email with the ingredients before the class so that they can cook along with Bruce. They will receive the recipe following the class.

At age 17, Bruce Wood remembers savouring a spicy bowl of authentic Jamaican goat curry and, in his words, “seeing the world in colour.” It was the first step on a path that led to a career as a chef that has spanned 35 years, many kitchens, farms & classrooms, and a life spent sharing his passion and love for local, seasonal and sustainable food.

Bruce is now working as a consultant, running classes in people’s homes, writing recipes for companies like Beau’s All Natural Brewery and Bryson farms appearing on stage and in the kitchens at food festivals & special events. He can be reached on Facebook at Bruce Wood Culinary Consulting.

Offered by Ottawa Public Library with the support of the Friends of the Ottawa Public Library.