Sun, May 9, 2021 4:00 PM - 5:15 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Join our LIVE online cooking time as we show you the tips & tricks behind the highly-favored Pakistani biryani.

This month we are “traveling” to Pakistan with Bunyaad director & creative culinary guy Yousaf Chaman.

Born in Lahore, Pakistan, Yousaf will be the first to tell you that biryani might be every Pakistani’s favorite dish. Make it with chicken, beef or veggie, this fragrant Pakistani rice dish is a crowd-pleaser.

During our time together, we will be making Pakistani biryani (with or without meat), mint raita & fruit chaat. It’s going to be a busy cooking time but when you’re done, you’ll have a perfect Mother’s Day meal!

To make this Cooking with Bunyaad even more fun, purchase our Cooking with Bunyaad Pakistani Biryani bundle for $45. The bundle includes:

Three fair trade spices: Herati Saffron from Afghanistan, Euphrates Mint from Turkey & Cinnamon Tree Leaves from Zanzibar, Tanzania

A Dove Cinnamon Box from Vietnam

The perfect upcycled sari scarf to be used on your dresser, around your neck or as a gift wrap

A specialty organic Divine Dark Chocolate bar with Turmeric & Ginger

Tucked in a felted woolen bowl from Nepal

All pulled together in assorted colors that are sure to please. It’s a perfect gift bundle for yourself, family and friends.

Cook along or just watch as we weave stories of rugs, Pakistani artisans & fair trade into our cooking. More about our fair trade rug program at https://bunyaad.com