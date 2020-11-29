Cooperation or Capitulation? Palestinian Leadership in Times of Crisis

Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020; 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

A deep dive into the Palestinian leadership and analysis of this week’s most pressing news from the region

Diana Buttu, lawyer, analyst and former spokesperson and negotiator for the PLO.

Gideon Levy, Haaretz columnist and member of the newspaper’s editorial board.

The Palestinian leadership in the West Bank is reportedly resuming its security coordination with Israel and has returned its previously recalled ambassadors to the UAE and Bahrain. But does Netanyahu’s reported visit to Saudi Arabia last week indicate normalization among the Arab countries might still be accelerating?

On previous episodes, we’ve heard how the threat of COVID-19 is greatly enhanced for Palestinians living under siege and occupation and this week reports indicate Gaza is approaching the long-feared scenario of its health system reaching the breaking point, but what is being done to respond to these conditions of crisis?