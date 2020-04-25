Donate
Coronavirus Battle in Asia, Middle East, Australia

The Media Line Staff
04/25/2020

Date and time: April 29, 3 pm Hong Kong Time

Register here.

We know that many of you are locked up at home or suffer from the restrictions and limitations imposed by the COVID-19 situation all around the world.

The Startup.Network team decided not to wait until things become better, but to fight for a normal life for all of us. We are announcing a new era of struggle against disease – Unicorns Vs. Coronavirus Battles!

We are addressing all startups – wherever you are, whatever you do – if you are fighting the coronavirus itself or your solution protects from infection or helps people to stay safe, your product supports people in overcoming the disease and its consequences – you are our HERO!

Apply as a startup here or grab your guest ticket to become a part of our anti-coronavirus crusade!

Participation is free.

The winner of the Coronavirus Battle will participate at the Unicorn CUP – Silicon Valley Finals on May 19, 2020!

VCs, private investors, business angels, and funds from all over the world are waiting for your solution that will change the lives of everyone for better.

We all are waiting to fund you and your solution.

Now is the right time!

Let’s fight!

