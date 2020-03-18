Coronavirus Q&A Session

During this national and global pandemic, we know there are many people with questions about updates from Israel, coronavirus, and how United Hatzalah is responding during these challenging times.

We are hosting our first live Q&A session on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 8 pm Israel Time (6 pm GMT, 2 pm EST, 10 am PST).

Director of Operations and International Operations Dovie Maisel will provide an update about the emergency situation on the ground and will answer all of your questions and concerns.

The live Q&A will be accessible via Facebook and YouTube.