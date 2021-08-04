Coup in Tunisia: Is This the End of Democracy in North Africa?

Thu, Aug 5, 2021 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

An NIF Zoom event discussion on the latest developments in Tunisia and the way out of the current crisis.

About this event

Disclaimer: NIF events are by email invitation only and are non-transferable. Please note that when registering for any of our events, all required fields must be properly filled out. We reserve the right to deny entry for those who fail to do so, i.e. inputting “NA” in the “organization” or “job title” section.

Speakers

MP Oussama Sghaier, Member of Parliament from Ennahdha political party, serves on the Tunisian Parliament’s Security and Defense Committee, previously elected to serve on the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), was a member of the Transitional Justice Committee

Dr. Monica Marks, Assistant Professor of Middle East Politics at New York University, Abu Dhabi, Rhodes Scholar and former postdoctoral fellow at Harvard University, completed her Masters and PhD on post-revolutionary Tunisian politics at Oxford University, has published widely on Tunisian politics and is a regularly quoted analyst on the country

Moderator

Dr. William Lawrence, Professor of Political Science at the Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University, former State Department officer, has served as North Africa Project Director at the International Crisis Group, Middle East/North Africa Program Director at the Center for the Study of Islam and Democracy, and Middle East/North Africa Associate Director at Control Risks

About our Speakers:

MP Oussama Sghaier was elected to serve on the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) in October 2011. During his time in the NCA, Mr. Sghaier served on numerous prestigious committees, including the Transitional Justice Committee and the committee charged with preparing the country’s first constitution following the revolution. After the October 2014 elections, Mr. Sghaier served on the Defense and Security Committee and the Finance, Planning, and Economic Development Committee. Mr. Sghaier is currently serving his third term as a member of the Peoples Assembly. He serves on the Tunisian Parliament’s Security and Defense Committee, as well as the commission for investigation on networks involved in sending Tunisian youth to conflict zones. Mr. Sghaier has been a member of the Political Bureau of Ennahdha Party since its 10th Congress that took place in May of 2016.

Dr. Monica Marks is Assistant Professor of Middle East Politics at New York University, Abu Dhabi. A Rhodes Scholar and former postdoctoral fellow at Harvard University, Dr. Marks completed her Masters and PhD on post-revolutionary Tunisian politics at Oxford University, where she was a Rhodes Scholar. Based in Tunis full-time from 2012-2016, with 14 years experience studying and researching the country, Dr. Marks has published widely on Tunisian politics and is a regularly quoted analyst on the country. She is currently based in Tunis.

About our Moderator:

Dr. William Lawrence is a former State Department officer, holds a PhD from Tufts University, and currently is professor (part-time) of political science at the Elliott School of International Affairs at the George Washington University. Since 2011, Dr. Lawrence has served successively as North Africa Project Director at the International Crisis Group, Middle East/North Africa Program Director at the Center for the Study of Islam and Democracy, and Middle East/North Africa Associate Director at Control Risks. Previously, he served as Senior Advisor for Global Engagement in the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs (OES), working closely with the White House on core Obama administration Cairo speech-related initiatives. He also served as Iraq Reconstruction Desk Officer for the State Department, Tunisia-Libya Desk Officer, and at the U.S. Embassy in Tripoli, helping negotiate the first U.S.-Libya bilateral agreement in decades. In addition, he has co-produced 6 Middle East/North Africa-related documentary films and 14 albums of North African music, and served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Morocco.

Note: additional speakers may be announced later.