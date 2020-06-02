COVID-19 and Middle East Energy Geopolitics

Date and time: June 2, 2020, 12:30 to 1:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Join us for a discussion of the current state of oil markets and how COVID-19 has created new geopolitical risks and opportunities.

The upheaval caused by COVID-19 has been a once in a lifetime event for energy markets. And history shows that dramatic shifts in energy markets often lead to significant geopolitical realignment, especially true of the Middle East. Join us for a discussion of the current state of oil markets, how COVID-19 has created new geopolitical risks and opportunities, and what a post-COVID world may look like for the Middle East’s largest oil and gas producers.

Featuring:

Mohammad Darwazah, director, Geopolitics and Energy, at Medley Global Advisors; adjunct instructor, NYUSPS Center for Global Affairs

Carolyn Kissane, academic director and clinical professor, NYUSPS Center for Global Affairs

This event is a part of our CGA Faculty Speaker Series.