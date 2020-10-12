COVID-19 and the Futures of Conflict in the Middle East

Date and time: Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 10 am Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4).

Register here.

Ongoing analysis in the Middle East Institute’s (MEI) Strategic Foresight Initiative is examining scenarios of what conflict in the region could look like in 2025 based on different combinations of factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic. MEI is pleased to bring together experts to pose two important questions: What signals do we see of the pandemic’s impacts affecting foreign policy and conflict behaviors of key actors in the region? How are long-standing social dynamics in the region being affected by the pandemic and in turn influencing conflict dynamics?

Speakers:

Alexandra Clare, Co-founder and CEO, Re:Coded

Nancy Ezzeddine, Research Fellow, Clingendael Institute

Ross Harrison, Senior Fellow and Director of Research, MEI

Steven Kenney, moderator, Non-resident scholar, MEI; founder and principal, Foresight Vector LLC

Photo by Muhammed Said/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

For more information, contact the Programs Department, events@mei.edu, tel. +1 202-785-1141 ext. 202

Founded in 1946, the Middle East Institute is the oldest Washington-based institution dedicated solely to the study of the Middle East. It is a non-partisan think tank providing expert policy analysis, educational and professional development services, and a hub for engaging with the region’s arts and culture.