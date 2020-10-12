Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

COVID-19 and the Futures of Conflict in the Middle East
COVID-19 and the Futures of Conflict in the Middle East

The Media Line Staff
10/12/2020

Date and time: Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 10 am Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4).

Register here.

Ongoing analysis in the Middle East Institute’s (MEI) Strategic Foresight Initiative is examining scenarios of what conflict in the region could look like in 2025 based on different combinations of factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic. MEI is pleased to bring together experts to pose two important questions: What signals do we see of the pandemic’s impacts affecting foreign policy and conflict behaviors of key actors in the region? How are long-standing social dynamics in the region being affected by the pandemic and in turn influencing conflict dynamics?

Speakers:

  • Alexandra Clare, Co-founder and CEO, Re:Coded
  • Nancy Ezzeddine, Research Fellow, Clingendael Institute
  • Ross Harrison, Senior Fellow and Director of Research, MEI
  • Steven Kenney, moderator, Non-resident scholar, MEI; founder and principal, Foresight Vector LLC

Photo by Muhammed Said/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

For more information, contact the Programs Department, events@mei.edu, tel. +1 202-785-1141 ext. 202

Founded in 1946, the Middle East Institute is the oldest Washington-based institution dedicated solely to the study of the Middle East. It is a non-partisan think tank providing expert policy analysis, educational and professional development services, and a hub for engaging with the region’s arts and culture.

