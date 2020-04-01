COVID-19 in Libya: Challenges and Best Practices

What are the COVID-19 challenges in Libya and what are the best practices for mitigating and containing the spread of the pandemic in Libya?

Context: As of 29 March 2020, there have been eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Libya. The Government of National Accord (GNA) has dedicated $327 million to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic targeting key hospitals and locations in all 22 districts, in six technical areas. The most urgent needs include isolation units, personal protective equipment, lab detection kits and training of health care workers.

Challenges: As a result of the ongoing armed conflict, Libya’s health care system is massively challenged. The recent military offensive on Tripoli, have exhausted the country’s ability to sustain its basic services. The government is facing major difficulties to provide health care and humanitarian access around the country. Also, Libya has a devastating shortage in humanitarian and medical personals, in addition to the pre-existing lack of medical equipment and medications. Overall, due to the deteriorated health care capacity, the emergent COVID-19 health needs could lead to a humanitarian catastrophe in Libya.

On Wednesday, April 1, from 11 am to 12:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time (North America), the Libyan American Alliance and Moomken.org will hold a panel discussion with the Libyan National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and various Libyan doctors on best practices for mitigating and containing the spread of COVID-19 in Libya.

Questions from the audience will follow the panelists’ brief statements.

SPEAKERS:

Chris Skopec, Executive Vice President, Global Health at Project HOPE

Dr. Esam Omeish, Chief of the Division of General Surgery at Inova Alexandria Hospital and the President of the LAA

Dr. Ali Alomrani, Senior Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Hamad Medical Corporation.

MODERATORS:

Mosadek Hobrara, Executive Director of the Libyan American Alliance (LAA)

Rawya Ben Hamid, Public Relation Officer at Project SPAR- Moomken

