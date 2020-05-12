COVID-19 in Mideast & Central Asia: Knowns and Unknowns

Date and time: Friday, May 22, 3 to 4:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (UTC+10)

Register here.

Are authoritarian regimes better at offering public goods in time of crisis and can we really know what is going on in these countries? The Majlis at The Centre for Arab and Islamic Studies and the Australian National University (ANU) Learning Communities have teamed up to bring you the most comprehensive round table on impacts of COVID-19 on the countries of the Middle East and Central Asia. Our experts will be discussing the latest developments in the region as well as the knowns and unknowns in the crisis.

Who are we?

ANU Learning Communities is a university-supported student-driven initiative dedicated to bringing people together in areas of common interest. We aim to foster conversations through the delivery of different events on topics such as sustainability, creative arts, global challenges, history and cultures. Learning communities are inclusive and open to everyone.

The Majlis at the ANU is a space for scholars and the public to meet and share their thoughts on contemporary events across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. The term Majlis is taken from the Arabic and Persian term regularly used in the Arabian Peninsula for a forum for friends and colleagues to meet and discuss political and social developments, to engage in debate, to share views and research, and to network. Find out more about the Majlis and our upcoming event board here.