Date and time: Monday, June 29, 2020, 10:45 am to 12:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

The New York-Israel Chamber of Commerce, the Israel Economic Mission in New York, the Empire State Development of the State of New York, BioIdea with JLM-BioCity invite you to a special Zoom meeting on COVID-19 Innovation: New York Meets Jerusalem.

The meeting will cover some of the exciting innovations taking place in Jerusalem to help fight COVID-19. Four Jerusalem companies will pitch their latest developments in the fight against COVID-19, in a session moderated by Noah Berkowitch, SVP, Development Unit Head, Hematology at Bristol-Myers Squibb. To conclude the event, invited keynote speaker, Prof. Zeev Rotshtein, director-general, Hadassah Medical Center will give an overview of his hospital’s very successful response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Jerusalem companies that will be presenting are: