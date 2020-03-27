COVID-19 Online Quiz

Due to the overwhelming response and the vast number of participants, Student Focus University of Lahore Chapter has decided to move the quiz from its Facebook page to Google Forms.

The rules and regulations for COVID-19 quiz are as follows

The quiz will be held on online Google Forms. All the registered participants will be added in a Whatsapp broadcast message that will provide them the link to Google Form at exactly 6:37 pm on March 28, 2020. The quiz will consist of 20 MCQs based questions that need to complete in 20 minutes, i.e., by 6:57 pm. Google Form response will be switched off at exactly 7 pm and no responses will be accepted after that. The participant who will answer the most questions correctly in the short time will be the winner. The winner and runner up will be awarded souvenirs and certificates. All the participants will be awarded online certificates of participation.

Note: Save this number, 0300-4022024, so you can receive the Whatsapp broadcast message and online certificate of participation.

Thank you for your participation.