COVID-19: Saudi Labor Law & Implications for Employers

The Media Line Staff
04/01/2020

Delivered in collaboration with leading law firm Clyde & Co, this webinar will cover the commonly asked questions relating to KSA labor law issues during the COVID-19 outbreak. It will cover the general law as well as the latest updates, and provide advice from a legal and from a practical perspective.

Key questions include:

  • Pay-related questions: Sick leave, paid leave and compensation
  • Remote working: Employers’ obligations and the latest updates
  • Health & safety: What happens if an employee contracts the virus at the workplace? What if they contract it while working from home? Can the company be held responsible?
  • Salary reductions, redundancies: What can you and can’t you do?
  • Reporting, privacy and data protection: Who should we let know?

The session includes a chat moderated by the CIPD Middle East, enabling you to ask your own questions and get answers in real time.

Join us on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, from 3 to 4 pm KSA time / 4 to 5 pm UAE time.

