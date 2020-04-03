COVID-19 & the Future of Disaster Management
April 6, 2020, from 6 to 7 pm Israel time (UTC+3), 11 am to noon Eastern Daylight Time in North America
Join Tel Aviv University’s emergency and disaster faculty and hear its assessment of the current corona crisis. This interdisciplinary panel of experts will offer insights into the global shifts taking place from a medical, ethical, economic, and mental health perspective and what lies ahead.
The webinar will be moderated by Dr. Bruria Adini, head of the Emergency & Disaster Management Department, School of Public Health, Sackler Faculty of Medicine.
Panelists:
- Dr. Yoav Yehezkeli, Disaster management of biological hazards
- Prof. Michael Alkan, Infectious diseases & humanitarian aid
- Prof. Nava Haruvi, Economic aspects
- Dr. Zohar Rubinshtein – Resilience and mental health
- Mr. Gili Shenhar, Risk communication
