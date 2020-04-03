COVID-19 & the Future of Disaster Management

April 6, 2020, from 6 to 7 pm Israel time (UTC+3), 11 am to noon Eastern Daylight Time in North America

Join Tel Aviv University’s emergency and disaster faculty and hear its assessment of the current corona crisis. This interdisciplinary panel of experts will offer insights into the global shifts taking place from a medical, ethical, economic, and mental health perspective and what lies ahead.

The webinar will be moderated by Dr. Bruria Adini, head of the Emergency & Disaster Management Department, School of Public Health, Sackler Faculty of Medicine.

Panelists:

Dr. Yoav Yehezkeli, Disaster management of biological hazards

Prof. Michael Alkan, Infectious diseases & humanitarian aid

Prof. Nava Haruvi, Economic aspects

Dr. Zohar Rubinshtein – Resilience and mental health

Mr. Gili Shenhar, Risk communication

Register here.