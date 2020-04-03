Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
disaster management
coronavirus
Tel Aviv University

COVID-19 & the Future of Disaster Management

The Media Line Staff
04/03/2020

April 6, 2020, from 6 to 7 pm Israel time (UTC+3), 11 am to noon Eastern Daylight Time in North America

Join Tel Aviv University’s emergency and disaster faculty and hear its assessment of the current corona crisis. This interdisciplinary panel of experts will offer insights into the global shifts taking place from a medical, ethical, economic, and mental health perspective and what lies ahead.

The webinar will be moderated by Dr. Bruria Adini, head of the Emergency & Disaster Management Department, School of Public Health, Sackler Faculty of Medicine.

Panelists:

  • Dr. Yoav Yehezkeli, Disaster management of biological hazards
  • Prof. Michael Alkan, Infectious diseases & humanitarian aid
  • Prof. Nava Haruvi, Economic aspects
  • Dr. Zohar Rubinshtein – Resilience and mental health
  • Mr. Gili Shenhar, Risk communication

Register here.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.