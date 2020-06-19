COVID-19 Through Iraqi Artist Eyes

Date and time: Friday, June 19, 2020, 8 to 9 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Online exhibition of the artwork of Rana Ibrahim, followed by Q&A with the artist

Rana Ibrahim, an Iraqi archaeologist and Artist Ambassador with Outside In.

Rana is a founder/ leader of Iraqi Women Art and War (IWAW) project as a freelance Education and Outreach officer, working with Iraqi women based in Oxfordshire to capture their war surviving oral stories through art. Rana has been doing her own artwork through COVID-19 her work displayed via Tumblr.

Recently working at History of Science Museum, the University of Oxford as a Collection Project Officer and part of a project team called Multaka Oxford the Museum + Heritage Fund award-winning 2019 the project aim is to help refugee and forced-migrant communities to integrate with museum collections primarily through Scientific Islamic objects.

Rana also has BA in archaeology (Baghdad University) and an MA in museum studies (Newcastle University) and engages in ongoing research on the relationship between the Islamic collection and its audience at the University of Birmingham as a postgraduate researcher.